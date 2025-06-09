Teacher bailed for alleged dangerous driving

The Labasa Magistrates Court has further remanded a school teacher accused of hitting a student while driving in Delailabasa last month.

Saleshni Singh appeared before Magistrate Amelia Vavadakua this afternoon, facing one count of dangerous driving and one count of reckless and negligent act.

It is alleged that the student was hit by the vehicle at the pedestrian crossing.

The court heard that he has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

The case will return to court tomorrow for a bail hearing.

