Taskforce vigilant amidst Lily Java concerns

In the aftermath of the Ebay shop online recruitment scam that has left a significant number of Fijians grappling with financial losses, attention has turned to the activities of Lily Java, the co-founder of Kingdom Embassy Church.

The Multi-Agency Scam Taskforce, initially established to investigate the EbayShop scam, is closely overseeing this development.

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, emphasized the importance of addressing these concerns promptly, acknowledging the heightened interest of Fijians in this matter.

“The taskforce is making some inquiries to ensure nothing untoward is happening but certainly Lily Java and her followers, they are at liberty to meet anywhere in Fiji. There is no restriction per se. But really clearly because of the money issue the taskforce is having a look at it and if there is a major concern we will communicate directly with those involved.”



Concerns have been mounting as videos are circulating on social media platforms, portraying Fijians purportedly providing monetary contributions for healing purposes.

The Trade Minister stresses it is not illegal to hold such meetings however he says in this instance money is exchanging hands.

“I think for a meeting at RB CenterPoint I think $111 USD is the price but it’s up to people in Fiji if they want to go or not. We can’t stop people, we are in a democracy and people are allowed to spend money on what they want to spend it on but at the same time the taskforce is watching the developments closely. “

The authorities are urging vigilance within the community and encouraging individuals to promptly report any suspicious activities or potential scams.