Surprise checks lead to arrests

The Fiji Police intercepted drugs believed to be intended for supply during Christmas and New Year from the islands.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, says the drugs were intercepted following a surprise check at the Suva Wharf.

ACP Driu stresses that the police are intensifying their operations.

In a separate incident, four individuals were arrested after a small quantity of drugs was found on them, and a more substantial amount of drugs was discovered on the vessel they had abandoned.



ACP Driu states that this serves as a warning to all those involved in the illegal act.

He warns that the police will continue surprise checks at any time.