Support for SODELPA stands: Duru

As political parties begin their campaigns this week, the Social Democratic Liberal Party says support for the party is intact.

Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says SODELPA supporters must stay firm as this is a crucial time for all political parties.

“Our support on the ground is solid. People who have written us off are making a big mistake.”

Duru says the party board will be meeting soon to discuss how to foster relations with other parties if the need arises.

However, the GS says SODELPA is heading into the elections period with a winning mindset.