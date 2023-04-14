Summit funding “extravagant", says Seruiratu

The Leader of the Opposition- Inia Seruiratu

The Leader of the Opposition has labelled government plans to spend $360,000 for the upcoming National Economic Summit as “extravagant” and “irresponsible”.

Inia Seruiratu says the use of thousands of dollars on cocktails, venue hiring and kalavata for attendees was raised by the National Federation Party’s manifesto, which is led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

“It is extravagant. We know for a fact that in previous conferences and meetings that we hosted, not only as a government, we have to look for sponsors and that’s part of the submissions made to government on what allocations come from within, meaning the budget that we have and opportunities for sponsorship as well.”

Seruiratu says Members of the Opposition are organizing meetings with members of the public to collate their submission for the upcoming National Economic Summit as well as the 2023-2024 National Budget.

The National Economic Summit will be held later this month at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva with around 500 attendees.