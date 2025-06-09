Sugarcane farmers are treated like animals: NFU

[Photo: FILE]

Sugarcane farmers have long been ill-treated, and this cannot continue anymore.

This was the strong message from National Farmers Union General Secretary Mahendra Chaudhary at a cane farmers meeting in Ba yesterday.

Chaudhary expressed deep concern over what he described as the ongoing poor treatment of farmers at milling sites, saying they are often treated “like animals.”

He pointed to last season’s disruptions, including the fire-related breakdown at the Rarawai Sugar Mill and operational issues at the Lautoka Sugar Mill, which left farmers waiting for extended periods without proper support.

Article continues after advertisement

Chaudhary said that during these delays, some farmers were forced to wait at the milling stations for up to two days without adequate care, including access to meals or proper resting facilities.

He raised concerns about the lack of basic provisions for farmers during such delays, questioning how they are expected to cope with limited food and resources while waiting for extended periods.

He also criticised poor communication between mill officials, farmers, and lorry drivers during breakdowns, saying many are left waiting for hours without clear updates on the situation or repair timelines.

Chaudhary further claimed that there is often a dismissive attitude among some Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) officials towards farmers, which he strongly condemned.

“This is not going to be acceptable. Farmers must be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

In response to these concerns, the NFU has developed a proposal to be submitted to the government, calling for improved welfare measures for both farmers and lorry drivers.

The proposal includes the establishment of proper washrooms and rest facilities at all FSC mills, ensuring farmers have access to basic services during breakdowns or long waiting periods.

It also recommends the introduction of meal allowances in cases where mill breakdowns extend beyond five hours.

Additionally, the NFU is calling for the appointment of dedicated communication officers at all mills to provide timely and transparent updates to farmers and drivers on operational issues and repair timelines.

RB/