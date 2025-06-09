St. Giles battles drug-linked HIV

A sharp rise in drug-related HIV cases is putting pressure on hospitals.

Saint Giles Hospital is currently treating a 14-year-old patient with HIV linked to drug use, highlighting a worrying trend.

Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Kiran Gaikwad states drug-related admissions are surging, with hard drugs like meth fueling HIV transmission through shared syringes.

He stresses the urgent need for a dedicated drug rehabilitation facility to provide long-term care.

“Drug-related cases are increasing in a very worrying amount, and not only drug-related cases, but drug-related HIV is also increasing. Because of hard drugs like meth, which are usually injected into the bloodstream through syringes that people share among themselves, this is the biggest concern.”

Labasa Hospital is also seeing a surge in HIV cases.

Acting Medical Superintendent Dr. Mikaele Mua reports that in one recent week, the hospital admitted an HIV-positive patient daily, mostly presenting with complications.

He warns that many others may be living with the virus undiagnosed and not seeking treatment.

“In our ward admissions, we are seeing a lot of HIV cases. I think last month, during one week, we were seeing one a day. One a day. And that’s quite alarming for the North.”

The rise in HIV among drug users underlines the urgent need for coordinated prevention, early detection and rehabilitation services across the country.

