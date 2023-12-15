SPF clarifies procedures on rice delivery

South Pacific Fertilizers Limited has clarified the procedures involved in supplying rice and fertilizer to cane farmers, particularly regarding the recent deliveries.

According to SPFL Finance Controller, Kaushik Maharaj, when rice is imported, any price adjustments follow a specific protocol.

He states that upon the arrival of a new shipment, SPFL initiates the process by seeking approval for any revised rice price from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Maharaj acknowledges that finalizing the revised price takes time due to the FCCC’s thorough review process.

However, he emphasizes that all cane farmers who placed orders through the Fiji Sugar Corporation before Diwali this year have received their second round of rice delivery.