Solar borehole brings relief to Kubulau frontliners

Access to clean drinking water remains a major challenge for remote government stations in the North, with many relying on rainwater or limited boreholes.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka states the government is prioritizing water access for frontline officers and rural communities, citing Kubulau in Bua as a key focus.

He states this has been an overlooked issue and that proper village development plans are essential for fast-tracked government support.

“This is one of the focus areas we are prioritizing for our frontline officers and government ministries serving rural and remote communities, something that has been overlooked. Kubulau is one of those places, and we need to have a standard to serve the people better.”

Villager Camari Dilului from Navatu Island confirms water scarcity is a daily struggle, adding that boreholes and rainwater are the main sources, but government projects are helping improve access.

“For us here in Navatu, water is one of the challenges. We depend on rainwater most times or boreholes, but we make sure that we have access to clean drinking water as per our village development project.”

The Ministry has opened a $24,000 solar-powered borehole at Kubulau Government Station, which will serve all government officers in the area and nearby communities, including Navasua.

Ditoka emphasizes that addressing water access is a priority for both public service delivery and community development, ensuring rural areas receive essential support efficiently.

