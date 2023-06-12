SODELPA demands mutual understanding

SODELPA's General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is not content with the current Coalition government’s dynamics.

The party is expected to meet with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka tomorrow to underscore the importance of comprehending the workings of a coalition government as they seek to address their concerns.

SODELPA’s General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa emphasizes the party’s focus on understanding crisis management and ensuring the stability of the coalition moving forward.

Takayawa draws an analogy between a coalition government and a marriage, acknowledging that disagreements and agreements are inevitable between parties but stressing the necessity of open dialogue to resolve differences.

He further asserts that Fiji’s current situation, where three parties have united to form a government, presents a novel experience that demands increased communication and understanding among coalition members.

“To help understand this new phase. This is new to the political arena for Fiji where three parties make the Government. We have sent the letters and we will have to keep it at that. There is a meeting schedule tomorrow.”

SODELPA’s leadership will engage in discussions with Rabuka to address the concerns they have raised regarding certain conditions outlined in their initial agreement.

In the last election, SODELPA played a pivotal role as the kingmaker and established commitments with its coalition partners, the National Federation Party and the People’s Alliance.

Meanwhile, FBC News has also sent questions to National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad on this same issue.