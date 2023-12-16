Singh exposes alarming rise in adult-driven cyberbullying

Any form of violence perpetrated by adults, including cyberbullying, is considered a crime.

This was emphasized by Founder of Mending Minds Fiji Prem Singh.

When asked about adults involving youths and teens in online confrontations, Singh expressed concern about the alarming frequency of such incidents occurring in Fiji.

“We have also seen incidents where adults are involved in electronically enabled trafficking, using social media to obtain compromising information about young people. Compromising information includes things like images and videos, used for fraud, threats, and deception to gain control.”

Singh points out that people, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or background, are being targeted by adults to obtain compromising information, such as videos and pictures.

She notes that individuals are not speaking up about these issues, and the organization aims to address and raise awareness about this problem.

She urges that if anyone, especially teens, is experiencing cyberbullying or any form of abuse, they should confide in a trustworthy person and reach out to the various available support channels.