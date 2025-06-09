Severe thunderstorm, heavy rainfall warning issued

[File Photo]

Keep clear of flooded creeks and drains. This is the message from the Fiji Meteorological Service as it issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Heavy Rainfall for the whole of Vanua Levu and the southeastern parts of Viti Levu.

The FMS says this is for the Coral Coast through to Suva up to Dawasamu.

The weatherman says a trough of low pressure lies over the eastern parts of the country.

Due to daytime heating, thunderstorms have formed over Vanua Levu, and the interior and southeastern parts of Viti Levu.

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These thunderstorms are expected to become severe and affect the above-mentioned warning areas.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected with heavy rainfall over the above-mentioned area.

Severe Thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas in the next few hours over the above-mentioned areas.

People are advised to keep clear of flooded creeks and drains and not to walk, ride bikes, or drive through flood waters.

The FMS is also urging people to unplug computers and appliances, to stay indoors away from windows, and to keep children indoors.

Thunderstorm activity with heavy rainfall and intense lightning is expected until late afternoon or evening.

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