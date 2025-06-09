Sea cucumber ban temporarily lifted

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Fisheries has announced a temporary lift on the nationwide ban on harvesting and trading sea cucumbers, effective today under the Offshore Fisheries Management Regulations 2014.

The harvesting window runs until the 31st of May, followed by two months from 1 June to 31 July for approved exporters to process and ship beche-de-mer via HACCP-certified facilities.

Harvesting is restricted to specific rotational areas outlined in the official Gazette, and any activity outside these zones or dates is an offence.

All participants must hold a valid fishing licence under the Fisheries Act 1941, and only free diving and gleaning are permitted; the use of underwater breathing equipment or hookah diving is strictly banned.

Catches must be brought to Ministry-approved landing sites, where exporters may purchase legal, size-compliant species through approved agents.

Direct purchases from individual fishers at factories are prohibited.

This temporary opening excludes protected species, which remain banned year-round, including White Teat Fish (Sucuwalu), Black Teat Fish (Loaloa), Golden Sand Fish (Dairokula), Amber Fish, and Prickly Red Fish (Sucudrau), all of which are protected under CITES Appendix II.

These measures are designed to balance community income with the sustainable management of Fiji’s marine resources.

