Save the Children Fiji urges vigilant supervision

Parents and guardians are urged to exercise vigilant supervision and open communication with children in their care.

This as recent media reports have surfaced about the illicit sale of tobacco products, including suki to young children.

Save the Children Fiji states that these toxic substances can cause academic challenges, physical and mental health issues, strained peer relationships and involvement with the juvenile justice system.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, SCF states it is the collective responsibility of society to protect children from such dangerous activities.

The non-governmental organization calls on authorities to prosecute those involved in the illegal sale of tobacco products to children and encourages parents and guardians to actively engage with their children to ensure their well-being.

The organization is urging the public to call its 24-hour child helpline toll-free number 1325, or reach out to Save the Children Fiji on 3313178 to report any concerns regarding the welfare of children.