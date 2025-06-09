Salesboy charged over alleged online scam

[file photo]

A 20-year-old salesboy from Labasa has been arrested and charged for obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that in March last year, he dishonestly obtained a sum of $380.00 from a 24-year-old software engineer from Pacific Harbour through a bank withdrawal.

Investigations revealed that the victim had received a message from a profile under her uncle’s name, requesting that she transfer $380.00.

Article continues after advertisement

Believing it to be her uncle, she transferred the amount to a bank account registered under the accused’s name.

Investigations further revealed that the money was immediately withdrawn from the accused’s account.

The accused is currently in police custody and will appear at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.