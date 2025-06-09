Sai Sanjeevani hospital delivers hope with free heart surgeries

A four-month-old baby is among six young children who was successfully discharged from the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Suva after receiving free, life-saving heart surgery

The surgeries, part of the hospital’s ongoing mission to provide free pediatric cardiac care, mark another milestone in its commitment to saving lives and giving hope to families across Fiji and the Pacific.

The infant is the youngest among the group.

Article continues after advertisement

The discharged children also included four 12 month old and a six year old.

Their mothers, visibly moved, described the care as nothing short of a miracle, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the hospital team for restoring hope to their families

Hospital Director Dr. Krupali Tappoo acknowledged the trust placed in the facility by families and praised the tireless efforts of the international and local surgical teams.

Since opening, the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has performed 408 free, life-saving heart surgeries and conducted more than 37,000 heart screenings for children from across the region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.