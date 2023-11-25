Safety of women hinges on equality says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for a united approach to dismantle the norms and traditions that perpetuate gender discrimination.

While delivering his address on the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign, Rabuka says we must intensify our efforts toward preventative measures addressing the root causes of violence against women and girls.

He adds that the journey requires engagement with communities and an emphasis on educating our boys and men about respectful relationships and equality.

“We need our women and girls to rise as leaders in our villages, in our classrooms, in parliament, in sports fields, in places of worship, in boardrooms, and beyond.”

Rabuka adds that the safety and well-being of women and girls hinge on their equality with men and boys.

He adds that the government is committed to ensuring the effective implementation of the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls, which is set to roll out in January next year.

Rabuka says the 16 days of activism is a call to action that demands the voices be raised against the darkness of violence that shrouds the lives of our women and our girls.

“As we contribute to this global campaign, let us take a moment to remember the lives that have been tragically lost and honor the indomitable spirit of those who have survived.”

Rabuka adds that gender-based violence is not just a violation of human rights; it is a crime under Fiji’s laws.

He says it is a stain on the fabric of our society that we must eradicate in every corner of our country.