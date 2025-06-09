Rural students to benefit from priority study funding

The Education Ministry is removing financial, geographical, and information barriers to make scholarships and loan schemes more accessible for students.

This is especially for those in rural and maritime areas.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu said stronger ties between schools, universities, and industries was needed, along with better mentoring and career guidance to help students transition into work.

He said TSLS would introduce equity-based scholarships for rural and maritime students pursuing level seven programs in national priority areas offered locally.

“It is equally important to assess the social economic challenges faced by the students from rural as well as our maritime zone. To address these challenges, TSLS will be introducing equity-based scholarship to support students from rural and maritime zone for level 7 program under the national priority areas which are offered locally.”

Vanawalu also urged students to focus on their studies, while TSLS launched its 2026 Scholarship Policies Handbook detailing all schemes, eligibility, and application processes.

