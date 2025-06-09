Ruling dates set for stay application for former DPMs

[Photo: FILE]

The Suva High Court has set dates for rulings on stay applications filed against Acting FICAC Commissioner Lavi Rokoika by two former Deputy Prime Ministers.

The judge will rule on Manoa Kamikamica’s application on the 24th of next month, while the ruling on Professor Biman Prasad’s application will be delivered on May 1st.

The dates were set after King’s Counsel concluded submissions for the applicants. In his application, Kamikamica is challenging the Acting FICAC Commissioner’s authority to lay criminal charges against him.

For Professor Prasad, the grounds of his stay application include the absence of a caution interview, delayed charges, the lack of a formal complaint, and personal prejudice.

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While concluding his arguments, KC Martin Daubney stated that Rokoika faces a conflict of interest, as she previously served as counsel for former Fisheries Minister Kalaveti Ravu. He noted that Kamikamica had contradicted her client during a Commission of Inquiry hearing.

The KC argued that Rokoika has not responded to these allegations or produced any evidence to the contrary. However, Rokoika countered that the allegations are speculative, hold no ground, and that she is not the arbiter of guilt.

Daubney further stated that Rokoika instituted and signed the charge sheet against Kamikamica, who was a contradictor of her client.

Regarding Prasad’s application, the KC told the court that the charges were brought nearly ten years late and that no formal complaint was made to FICAC or included in the disclosures.

He argued that the delay itself prejudiced the former DPM, adding that Prasad was not an office holder in 2015. Daubney also contended that FICAC’s explanation—that no caution interview took place because Prasad was overseas—is inappropriate, as they could have waited for his return.

FICAC counsel countered that the delay does not prevent a fair trial and that Prasad’s constitutional rights were not breached. They maintained that all due processes were followed and that there was no prejudice to Prasad, as the matter is of national interest.

FICAC also stated they are not required to inform individuals before laying charges against them.

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