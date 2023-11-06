Revenue collection positive: Naiyaga

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is content with the revenue collection during the first quarter of the financial year, noting an increase compared to the same period last year.

Acting Chief Executive, Malakai Naiyaga acknowledges the cooperation and compliance of the business communities.

He says based on the current standings from last month’s collection, the FRCS is heading in the right direction.

“There are some policies and initiatives that the government has put in place to raise the level of revenue, and collections so far have been positive and quite good. We have just come to the end of October, which is the first quarter. The preliminary numbers are looking quite good.”

The standard rate of VAT in Fiji is now 15 percent, and Naiyaga highlights that they have seen an improvement in collections since this change.

Meanwhile, the Principal Auditor Seleti Tawaketini has also outlined a plan to have the VAT guide translated in vernacular.

“So a step further will ensure how it can be available in vernacular language to assist our grassroot customers to allow them to understand reading a vernacular document that enables them to comply voluntary.”

VAT remains the largest component of the government revenue that FRCS collects.