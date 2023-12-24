Rayalu tours Grace Road Farms

Minister Vatimi Rayalu’s visit to the Grace Road farm in Navua [Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

The Minister for Agriculture and Waterways expressed satisfaction with the contributions of Grace Road Farms to Fiji’s agriculture sector.

During Minister Vatimi Rayalu’s visit to the Grace Road farm in Navua earlier this week, he highlighted the farm’s significant impact on the economy, particularly in terms of food security and employment.

The minister’s official entourage toured the Navua farm and examined the rice mill, expressing admiration for the investments made by Grace Road in developing a large rice mill.

Rayalu emphasized the potential for learning from Grace Road’s operational methods, especially in hydroponic farming and nursery practices.

“The Grace Road Farm is contributing immensely to the objectives of the government and the objectives of the Ministry of Agriculture, and it is contributing a lot to the economy of this country in terms of food security and employment security.”

Visiting various Grace Road farms in locations such as Navua, Sabeto, Vitogo, Uciwai, Nausori, and Savusavu, Minister Rayalu recognized the simple yet effective technologies used by Grace Road, suggesting that these practices could be replicated across farms in Fiji.

Grace Road’s Retail Operations Manager, Grace Park, expressed appreciation for the Minister’s visit and conveyed the organization’s willingness to collaborate with the Ministry for the growth and strengthening of agriculture in Fiji.

Grace Road operates 14 farms across Fiji, employing around 150 individuals in farming operations.