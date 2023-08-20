Rayalu condemns lies

Minister of Agriculture and Waterways ,Vatimi Rayalu.

Stop lying to the people and tell them the truth.

These were the words of Agriculture and Waterways Minister Vatimi Rayalu while speaking to government and non-government officials who were part of the Lau Tour Engagement Program Talanoa session in Tovu, Totoya, in the Lau group over the weekend.

Rayalu says vulnerable Fijians have had enough of false promises, especially during government talanoa sessions where officials fail to deliver on their promises.

“You will have heard how I conduct discussions. The first thing I tell the government officials is to stop the lies, and I will not mince my words. I will hit the nail on the head, and I want to say to every government official that when you go to the people, don’t lie to the people. If you know it is within your reach to answer any query, tell them very frankly that you are going to seek a higher authority that can make a decision.”

Rayalu says these are vulnerable Fijians that need the government the most in terms of service delivery and assistance, and this will never be neglected by the coalition government.

The Agriculture Minister continues his tour of the Lau Group, which ends this Friday.