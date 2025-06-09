Rakiraki poultry farm grows with $30,000 govt boost

A rural poultry farm in Volivoli, Rakiraki has expanded significantly following a $30,000 Government investment under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management’s Rural Outer Island Development Programme.

Rani’s Poultry Farm, owned by Ranjani Devi and her husband, started in 2012 with only a handful of layer birds and roadside egg sales.

Through years of saving, reinvestment and hard work, the small backyard operation has grown into a sustainable rural business.

The expanded farm was officially commissioned by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Mosese Bulitavu, with Commissioners from the Central, Eastern and Western Divisions also in attendance.

With the support, the farm now operates two poultry sheds, a storage facility and houses more than 2,300 layer birds.

The farm supplies eggs to Volivoli Island Resort, the Rakiraki Market and nearby retail outlets.

Ms Devi says the assistance has boosted production and income and is encouraging other rural families to stay committed to their goals.

The project reflects Government’s ongoing focus on strengthening rural livelihoods, promoting self-reliance and reducing poverty in rural communities.

