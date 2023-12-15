Raikaci inspires new Police recruits to embrace service

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Raikaci, issued a passionate call to the new police officers, urging them to embrace a spirit of service as they embark on their careers.

Addressing the graduating class of Batch 66 during the official ceremony, Raikaci emphasized the core principle of policing.

He reminded the officers that they are joining the force not only as law enforcers but also as guardians of the community.

Article continues after advertisement

The Batch 66 graduation ceremony is scheduled for 10 am, with the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, serving as the Chief Guest.