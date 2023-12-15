Rabuka’s visit is a gift to the nation: Tikoduadua

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s historic visit to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces yesterday is a Christmas gift to the nation.

Tikoduadua says the RFMF has been inviting the PM to visit them, but he has not been able to do so due to his busy schedule.

He says this visit is an assurance that there is stability between the government and the RFMF.

“We have been trying to get the PM up here and despite his busy schedule the Commander’s invite has always been there in this case we are moving towards Christmas so I think its probably one of the best gifts that both the government and the RFMF can give the people of Fiji.”



Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua [right] with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government]

Tikoduadua says this also dispels doubts and addresses the public’s perception.

“The biggest thing is that people have always been questioning the confidence of the RFMF in the government and I think today in a small way is a great measure of that.”

Since being elected the Prime Minister after more than two decades, Rabuka has demonstrated his ongoing commitment to the RFMF by initiating a change to raise the retirement age for all military ranks to 55.