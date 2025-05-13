Rabuka puts succession issue on the table

file photo

General Secretary of the People’s Alliance, Sila Balawa, told FBC News this afternoon that the majority of their members say they are only with the party because of its leader and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

FBC News asked Balawa about Rabuka, who has asked the PA’s Executive and Management Committees to include the issue of leadership succession into the party’s agenda.

Balawa responded by saying the consensus within the party is that many members want Rabuka to remain as leader.

He added that even if the Prime Minister chooses to lead the party into another election, he would have strong backing from members.

Balawa says Rabuka likely has his reasons for putting the succession issue in the agenda.

“Definitely he will be looking at grooming someone or a few of our senior members as his heir apparent so that he can probably hand over to them sometime or somewhere down the line.”

He says, for now, the prime minister remains the preferred and prominent leader for many within the People’s Alliance.

“Members sort of feel that he is the reason they support the party; he is the best leader leading the party and the prime minister of the country at this point in time.”

The People’s Alliance General Secretary says they look forward to hearing any leadership recommendations from Rabuka but stresses that the final decision rests with the party members.

