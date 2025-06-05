Rabuka meets security chiefs

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is currently meeting with Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai and Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua is also understood to be part of the discussions.

This morning, the Prime Minister held a separate meeting with the three Deputy Prime Ministers; Professor Biman Prasad, Manoa Kamikamica and Viliame Gavoka.

While the agenda of these meetings has not been officially disclosed, there are indications that the discussions may relate to the recently concluded Commission of Inquiry report.

Multiple video recordings from the COI proceedings at the Veiuto complex have surfaced online.

However, it remains unclear whether the Prime Minister will publicly release the findings of the report.

