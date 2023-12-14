Rabuka affirms support for RFMF

Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel have received reassurance from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today, affirming that the government is there to support them.

The Prime Minister made the comment during a historic visit to the RFMF, marking his first since reassuming office.

Rabuka has also stated that he has no issues with the RFMF.

The Prime Minister expressed deep gratitude to the RFMF for steadfastly fulfilling its duties and unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“I as Prime Minister have not had any issue to complain about and the Minister of Home Affairs knows that. We’ve been happy with the way things are happening at the moment.”

Rabuka also urges the Military to significantly elevate its international profile.

“Our profile internationally is low compared to how lomg we have been involved. I hope we can improve that to improve our profile internationally.”

He also says that the Ministry of Home Affairs stands fully prepared to provide unwavering support to them.

RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai expresses that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s visit to the RFMF not only signifies the strong and intact support of the RFMF for the government but also serves as a symbolic reaffirmation of their commitment to safeguarding democratic governance.