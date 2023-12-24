Rabuka acknowledges challenges in coalition governance

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the challenges faced by the coalition government during an interview on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminista” program.

The government, comprised of three parties – the People Alliance, Social Democratic Liberal Party, and the National Federation Party, has encountered difficulties related to disunity and managing diverse opinions within the coalition.

Rabuka highlights the complexities of managing a coalition government, particularly when parties have different opinions and ideas.

He emphasized on the need to navigate these differences to maintain cohesion and effective governance.

“Any disunity that might arise in a coalition can only come when there is disunity in the component parties. The three parties can get on very well together but if one party is having internal problems, they will continue to project difficulties into the coalition so its very important for me to stay abreast with their development by regularly consulting with the other two party leaders.

One significant challenge mentioned by the Prime Minister was the inheritance of the previous government’s budget.

“The depth of abilities and the succession plans can now come in very useful but its something that we should have expected.”

Despite facing hurdles, Rabuka says the coalition government continued its efforts to implement policy plans and fulfill its responsibilities.

“The will of the people will be exercised, will be followed, we will go along with it and it will not involve drastic changes.”

As the coalition government approaches its first anniversary, Rabuka emphasized the commitment to addressing challenges and working towards common goals.

The People’s Alliance plans to mark its first year with a church service today.