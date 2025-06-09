Qiliho denies evidence is untrue in court trial

Former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho denied in court that the evidence he gave was untrue.

He made this statement this morning while being cross-examined by state prosecutors.

The former Police Commissioner denied the Director of Public Prosecutions claims that he used the Solicitor-General’s process to hide his motive or act of arbitrarily terminating two police officers.

Qiliho also confirmed in court that Voreqe Bainimarama had no authority over him and did not interfere in police processes.

He also denied that his actions caused financial distress by terminating the two officers.

The former Commissioner of Police confirmed that the out-of-court settlement for the two officers was initiated by the Solicitor-General’s office.

In this case, Bainimarama is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between May and August 2021, Bainimarama pressured then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to either dismiss two police officers, Penieli Ratei and Tomasi Naulu, or resign.

Qiliho is accused of overriding Tudravu’s disciplinary decisions and unlawfully terminating both officers between August 5th and 18th, 2021.

