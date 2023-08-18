PS’s reminded to make lawful decisions

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Your decisions as permanent secretary must be lawful, rational, procedurally fair, and reasonably prompt.

This was highlighted by Public Service Chairman Luke Rokovada during the Permanent Secretary onboarding and induction workshop at Suvavou House this morning.

Rokovada says they must continue to consult, maintain contact with the people, understand what they’re saying, and learn from them.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had emphasized that permanent secretaries must demonstrate leadership; they must be honest and God-fearing and cannot be bribed; they must do their best for the country.

Rokovada added that permanent secretaries must understand the Employment Relations Act and all the laws relating to the respective ministry’s Permissions Act Regulations, General Orders, disciplinary rules, and regulations.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds that it is the PS’s constitutional and statutory responsibility to make lawful decisions.