News

PS’s reminded to make lawful decisions

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 18, 2023 3:04 pm

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Your decisions as permanent secretary must be lawful, rational, procedurally fair, and reasonably prompt.

This was highlighted by Public Service Chairman Luke Rokovada during the Permanent Secretary onboarding and induction workshop at Suvavou House this morning.

Rokovada says they must continue to consult, maintain contact with the people, understand what they’re saying, and learn from them.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had emphasized that permanent secretaries must demonstrate leadership; they must be honest and God-fearing and cannot be bribed; they must do their best for the country.

Rokovada added that permanent secretaries must understand the Employment Relations Act and all the laws relating to the respective ministry’s Permissions Act Regulations, General Orders, disciplinary rules, and regulations.


[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds that it is the PS’s constitutional and statutory responsibility to make lawful decisions.

PS’s reminded to make lawful decisions

Flying Fijians in France: 18/8/23

Flying Fijians videos

Staggering reports of workplace injuries

Tourism industry defies global crisis

Growth in population demands further development: PM

Crowds gather to farewell Dr. Samisoni

Tabuya calls for an end to student brawls

Court ruling boosts confidence for LTA

Bua records low crime rate in the North

Do not be complacent: Tabuya

Sam Asghari seeks divorce from Britney Spears 14 months after wedding

Air Canada caps Yellowknife flight prices

Gadar 2 enters the 200 crore club

Delhi court grants approval to Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad without prior permission

Solomon Islands govt working to resolve ongoing medicine supply issue

It'll be an honor to sing anthem in i-Taukei: Radradra

Structure, execution will be key: Waiwalu

Private jet crashes into motorbike and car in Malaysia

Fiji Finals rivals to meet in World Athletics Championships

Ranveer Singh emerges as the new King of North America box office

Morocco keeper Bounou joins Al-Hilal from Sevilla

UK backs pubs to open earlier for England's World Cup final

Hrithik Roshan speaks about Krrish 4

Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to kickstart the extravaganza

Maintaining cultural heritage is crucial: Tubuna

Bougainville state of emergency after volcanic eruption extended

Thousands evacuated on Spanish island

Carlos Vives and Juanes combine forces for ‘Las Mujeres,’ linking 3 generations to Colombian classic

Composer Bernstein’s children defend Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose after ‘Maestro’ is criticized

Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes Colombian capital

All 20,000 Yellowknife residents evacuating

Priyanka Chopra to no longer be involved with her NYC restaurant

Flying Fijians to sing i-Taukei anthem

Habosi back, Radradra leads

France makes 13 changes for Flying Fijians Test

Smart Island Program completes scoping exercise

2022 Marist U18 team’s advice to younger brothers

Villagers sound alarm over unsafe drinking water

PNG-Indonesia cooperation will 'uplift communities'

It will be tough to defend title: Kuli

TotalEnergies opens new service station

Funeral service to commemorate legacy of Dr Samisoni

Tamanisau to lead Fiji Beach Soccer team

Tore settlement project commences

Andonovski steps down as U.S. women's national team coach

Children’s safety paramount: Radrodro

Sharks put bite on Cowboys to keep top four hopes alive

FCEF discusses budget implementation

16 more model town houses to be constructed

Leeds fined for homophobic chanting during Brighton game

Flying Fijians in France: 17/8/23

Singapore arrests 10 foreigners, seizes S$1 bln assets in money laundering probe

Reverse crash driver released on bail

Koroiduadua joins team

Local nurses have potential to excel overseas

MGM ready for Saturday

Optimism emerges among Hollywood writers over talks with studios

Child negligence will not be tolerated: Tabuya

Fiji 7s strengthens bond with Basketball

Strategic planning crucial for project implementation

ACS and Grammar to face-off in Women's U-19 finals

Digicel Fiji continues its unwavering commitment

US appeals court backs abortion pill restrictions; Supreme Court appeal planned

'We know how to win finals': England's Bronze targets World Cup gold

US coach Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit

Multi-lateral partnership prioritises digital connectivity

Private sector paramount for economy recovery: Prasad

Neymar credits Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation

WAF to focus on ease of doing business

Consultation on Surfing Areas Act begins

Maui tourism, an economic mainstay, sparks anger amid fire ruin

Canadian wildfire threatens towns, govt orders evacuations

France hurting from 2018 loss: Derenalagi

Development crucial to address rural-urban drift: PM

Marist, Natabua match will be interesting: Raboiliku

US proposes a win-win support model for Fiji

Deaf Nigerian dancers delight public, challenge expectations

Government pours $103 million into higher education

Power calls for support in women's and girls’ sport

Maritimes to benefit from SEA assistance

Wallabies assistant coach quits

Maui officials defend decision not to sound sirens during wildfire

Planetshakers event pivotal for Fiji: Smith

Australia coach rues what might have been after England loss

New York City bans TikTok on government-owned devices over security concerns

Pakistan crowd vandalises churches, torches homes after blasphemy accusation

Fatal accident driver to appear in court

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed

Panama Canal extends transit restrictions through Sept. 2

One escapee recaptured, hunt continues for second prisoner

AG meets nightclub owners

New Serology Lab for FNU

Bosnian girl creates 'folklore Barbie' as film wins doll new fans worldwide

German cabinet OKs landmark bill over legal cannabis use

First victims named as death toll reaches 106

Pornic welcomes Flying Fijians

Dass lied under oath: Defense lawyer

Minister wishes teams well in Deans semi-finals

Missing boy found dead

Health Ministry to recruit foreign nurses

Australia changes development policies: McDonald

Vunidawa facility is still a go by China

Man City sink Sevilla in shootout to win first Super Cup

More focus placed on guest experience: Viljoen

Climate adaptation is a priority: USAID

Kane says he joined Bayern to push his limits

Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final

England reach first World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

Discipline has improved for our Flying Fijians

Accounts of ‘body checks’ at Miss Universe Indonesia shock the nation as contestants speak out

State relying on hearsay, one line evidence: Sharma

Aircraft fleet increased to meet current demand: Viljoen

Saukuru concerned over ground conditions

TSLS students allowed to work part-time: Lal

Minister reminds tennis players’ of competition significance

Qereqeretabua extended sympathy to the people of Maui

Three games for Fiji in Pacific Championship

SPCA undertakes outreach programs

We are all Fijians: Seruiratu

DC superhero 'Blue Beetle' brings Latino family team to big screen

Vanuatu prime minister to face no confidence vote in parliament

PM reveals dispute over traditional leadership titles

Broadway tests 'Hello Kitty Must Die' musical on Edinburgh crowd

Sudan 'spiralling out of control' as 1 million flee country, UN warns

Canada's Northwest Territories declares emergency due to wildfires

Dragon slayers reunite

Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ almost a month after movie’s local release

Veterans’ tournament pool drawn

Minister champions grants of MSME’s growth

Flying Fijians in France: Gallery

Proud moment for Rabuka and Captain Tuisue

China military action to US stopover would be election interference, Taiwan VP says

Silktails out to scout at Deans

USAID aims to increase women's participation in election

Seven home games for Drua in 2024

Education key to addressing cyber-attacks: Van der Shyff

Standardizing a Pacific currency impossible: PIF Chair

DeSantis’ appointees ask judge to rule against Disney without need for trial

Australia to set up Pacific Championship in rugby league diplomacy play

Search continues for missing toddler

Maui's displaced grow anxious as wildfire recovery drags on

Oprah, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan to be honored at Academy Museum Gala

PSG's Senegal defender Diallo joins Qatar's Al-Arabi

UN envoy urges world court to prosecute Afghan gender discrimination

Prosecutors weigh second gun analysis in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

India shares enduring bond with Fiji: Karthigeyan

China, India agree to maintain peace, tranquillity on the ground in border areas

Madonna reschedules tour after ICU stay, North American dates kick off this December

Georgia charges Trump with racketeering

US-focused Opera News, to cease publication in November after 87 years

Wave of Russian air strikes hits western Ukraine

New possible routes on the cards for Fiji Airways

Green light for Bossman

Crunch time for MGM U17

No villains and heroes in geopolitics: Prasad

Twelve-year operating lease for new A350s

Search for toddler continues

Young proud of achievements

Man dies following road accident

Afghan Taliban celebrate return to power

Neymar joins Saudi club Al-Hilal from PSG in two-year deal

Student involved in street fight identified

Prisoners on the run

Collaboration needed to tackle cybercrime.

Ditoka visits Monfort Boys town

FRA to carry out construction work in Kasavu

Carmona fires Spain into World Cup final with win over Sweden

FJ Airways forecasts $2 billion in banking by year end

Create your own legacy: Derenalagi

Fiji Airways targets two million return passengers

Set-piece focus for QVS U16

Tribunal to investigate suspended Chief Justice

Business house increases women participation in Va'a

Dwayne Johnson on Maui recovery efforts

Biden fulfills promise with Pacific leaders

Three Fijians in Japan RWC squad

Ukraine reports fierce fighting

Government commits to removing investment barriers for former citizens

FBC to hold a blood drive

US Navy joins Army, Marine Corps in having no Senate-confirmed leader

Idina Menzel was hesitant

Yoga enthusiasts master the cat pose

Former FBI agent says he was not aware of interference

FJ Airways “Island of Beqa” lands in Nadi

Student questioned for alleged drug possession

USAID opens new mission in Fiji

Latvia's prime minister announces resignation

Nigerian producer pumps out AI-powered Afrobeats

Chaudhry flags Constitution as democracy hurdle

Fiji FA VP resigned prior to conviction

Fiji 9th in World Rugby rankings

FCCC clarifies its stance on no name and shame

Team Fiji returns with three medals

Qereqeretabua testifies in court

PM calls on CHODs to adapt and navigate new threats

Spain in uncharted territory

Art therapy offers relief to Afghan women

PM supports Ra in the fight against climate change