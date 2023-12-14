Province launches strategic development plan

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Rewa Province is the first to establish its Sustainable Development Plan 2024-2027.

The plan provides a framework for setting the direction of sustainable and appropriate development in the province for its registered inhabitants as documented in the Vola ni Kawa Bula.

Speaking at the Launch today, Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna states that one of the objectives of the plan is to undertake projects that can attract tourists while showcasing the province as a Blue Economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“The plan contains a wide range of activities to be implemented at communities, villages, Tikinas and with the target set for the province but what I was trying to emphasize today is that where the building block is from the village which is where you need to empower people and change the mindset of the people so they can utilize the resources that they have.”

Tubuna adds that the strategic development plan gives the Province an opportunity to use its resources to work towards a resilient and informed community with a sustainable future that exceeds expectations.