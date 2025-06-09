Protect children from street life, Kiran sounds warning

Women, Children, and Social Protection Minister, Sashi Kiran [file photo]

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection is warning parents and guardians to ensure children remain safe at home and away from the streets.

Minister Sashi Kiran says children found loitering could lead to legal action against parents for neglect.

Kiran is sounding the warning in response to the increasing number of children being found loitering on the streets.

Article continues after advertisement

She stresses that protecting children is not optional, but a constitutional right and a moral duty.

“You are your child’s first line of protection. Neglecting this responsibility will not be overlooked. If a child under your care is found loitering or living on the streets, legal action will be taken.”

Kiran also highlighted ongoing support programs, saying families struggling financially can seek assistance, but using children to earn a living is unacceptable and an offence.

“Over the past few weeks we have been picking up children, after a shower and a meal, we have been counselling the children through the support of MSP and Salvation Army… Some of the children that have been dropped home have returned to streets and next step for us is to charge these parents for neglect.”

She says the Ministry, together with law enforcement, will continue efforts to keep children safe, emphasizing that loitering is an offence under the Minor Offences Act, carrying penalties of up to three months’ imprisonment.

Parents, guardians, and the public are urged to report children at risk to the nearest police station or call the Child Helpline at 1325.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.