Pacific Polytech to limit student intake

[Photo: File]

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training budget allocation for Pacific Polytech was determined using a Higher Education Commission formula.

This explanation comes after the institution’s funding was reduced from $7 million to just $500,000, raising concerns about its ability to maintain operations and accept new students.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Opposition MP Vijay Nath questioned the decision, noting Pacific Polytech had set a record by graduating more than one thousand TVET students last year.

“I’ve seen that the Pacific Polytech grant has been decreased. Could I know why it has been decreased?”

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Institute Chair Dr. Ganesh Chand warns that the cut will force them to limit student intake, stressing Fiji’s urgent need for 8,000 trades and technical graduates annually.

“We estimate that each year Fiji needs to train 8000 trades and technical qualifications just to keep up with the economy; we have been producing collectively in Fiji throughout the education system no more than 3000. Now that’s not even half of what we need as a country; that’s why we have to import people from outside and it’s very expensive.”

However, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro defended the allocation, saying it was based on information submitted by the institution through the Higher Education Commission.

“And the grant formula is based on the information that is provided by its individual institutions based on the enrolment number, based on the graduate number and the employable students after graduation number.”

Polytech further warns that the reduction will undermine national efforts to expand Fiji’s technical and vocational workforce, which is critical to supporting the economy.