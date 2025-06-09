Disability inclusion a national development priority

[Photo: Supplied]

Disability inclusion is no longer being viewed as simply a welfare issue but as a national development priority requiring action across every sector.

The message was reinforced during the launch of the study on the rights of children with disabilities, where officials highlighted reforms and legislation aimed at building a more inclusive Fiji.

Principal Welfare Officer North Rohit Sharma acknowledged the children and families who shared their experiences as part of the study, noting their contributions have helped shine a light on the realities faced by many across the country.

“Most importantly, I acknowledge the children and families who shared their stories, experiences and aspirations. Your voices give meaning to this report and remind us why our work matters today.”

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The findings are expected to guide future policies, planning and resource allocation, with disability inclusion now embedded within Fiji’s National Development Plan and Vision 2050.

Removing barriers that continue to prevent children with disabilities from fully participating in family, school and community life remains a key focus of the government’s broader development agenda.

Government has also introduced several reforms aimed at strengthening child protection and support systems, including the establishment of the Department of Children, the Child Care and Protection Act 2024 and the Child Justice Act 2024.

Sharma described the creation of the Department of Children as an important milestone in providing dedicated policy leadership and improving coordination of services for children.

Meanwhile, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Alefina Vuki stressed that no child should ever be denied their fundamental rights because of a disability.

Officials acknowledged that while significant progress has been made, implementation and collaboration will determine whether the reforms translate into meaningful change for children and their families.