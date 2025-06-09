Pele's 1958 World Cup final shirt sells for $4.9 million

[Source: Reuters]

The shirt worn by Brazil great Pele when he scored twice ​in the 1958 World Cup final ‌has sold for $4.9 million at auction, becoming the most valuable piece of memorabilia linked ​to the football legend, Sotheby’s ​said on Thursday.

The number 10 shirt, ⁠worn by the then 17-year-old as ​Brazil beat hosts Sweden 5-2 in ​Stockholm to win their first world title, attracted 10 bids from more than five bidders, ​the auction house said.

The sale made ​it the second-most expensive football shirt sold at ‌auction, ⁠behind the $9.3 million paid in 2022 for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his “Hand of ​God” goal ​for Argentina ⁠against England at the 1986 World Cup.

Pele, who died ​in 2022 aged 82, scored ​twice ⁠in the 1958 showpiece and remains the youngest player to score in a ⁠World ​Cup final.

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The shirt had ​previously sold at auction in 2004 for 70,505 ​pounds ($105,600), according to Sotheby’s.