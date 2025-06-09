Mutiny trial set for April next year

[Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

The trial dates for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho have been set for April next year.

The two appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar this morning.

Both Bainimarama and Qiliho face two counts of allegedly inciting mutiny.

The state told the court that there were no admissions in the caution interviews and they will not be relying on them.

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The state will also be presenting direct evidence and phone records.

They will also be calling expert witnesses.

Defense lawyer, Devanesh Sharma told the court that after going through the disclosures, the trial might take about three weeks.

Sharma also told the court that the two accused persons will testify and will possibly call three other witnesses.

The trial dates have been set from the 5th to the 30th of April 2027..

The matter will be called again on the 24th of November for pre-trial conference.

In this matter, for the first count, it is alleged that between 1 January and 31 July 2023, Bainimarama sent viber messages to Brigadier General Manoa Gadai in an attempt to incite him to take over command and overthrow the authority of the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Jone Kalouniwai.

For the second count, it is alleged that between 1 July and 31 July 2023, the former Prime Minister and former COMPOL jointly spoke to several senior RFMF officers in an effort to incite them to unlawfully arrest and take over the authority of the RFMF Commander.