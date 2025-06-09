Customs officers to receive wider investigative powers

[Photo: File]

Customs officers will be given broader powers to investigate importers under proposed amendments to the Customs Act aimed at strengthening compliance and protecting government revenue.

Speaking in Parliament, Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the Customs Budget Amendment Bill 2026 will allow Fiji Revenue and Customs Service officers to question traders and others connected to goods under customs control.

He says the Bill also makes it an offence to fail to provide information or documents required under customs law, strengthening compliance with customs regulations.

Another key amendment extends the period for FRCS to recover unpaid customs duties from one year to five years, giving the agency more time to recover outstanding payments.

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“This provides greater certainty in determining the classification, composition, or value of goods where necessary. The Bill also strengthens enforcement by introducing an offence for failing to provide information or documents required under customs law.”

He says the new powers will improve customs investigations and help prevent duty evasion and other customs-related offences.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar says the proposed Customs Bill gives officers more powers but lacks important legal safeguards to protect people during investigations.

“These safeguards protect innocent people from unfair treatment and ensure that investigations are carried out properly. Fourth concern is the new power allowing FRCS to order independent testing of imported goods.”

Kumar says the Bill does not clearly explain when testing can be ordered, how much importers may be charged, or how long the process should take, which could unfairly affect businesses.