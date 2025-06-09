PM awards application now open

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Applications are now open for the anticipated Prime Minister’s International Business Awards 2026, and Fijian businesses have an opportunity to be recognised on the national stage.

This year, according to its theme “Economic Transformation and Inclusive Growth, it is calling on local businesses to move beyond traditional strengths and build new ones.

In a statement, governments investment arm, Investment Fiji, while elaborating on the theme, noted that economic transformation meant shifting away from relying on only sugar and basic tourism to building industries like business process outsourcing, agri-tech, and green energy.

Adding that it meant using digital tools to make Fijian products and services competitive anywhere in the world, making sure that growth does not stay only in Suva and Nadi, but reaches rural areas and maritime islands too.

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Investment Fiji says, there are four main awards this year, one is Supreme Award for the overall winner who stands out across all categories, noting that the winner will have to demonstrate commercial success and benefits across multiple facets including job creation, innovation, service excellence, social responsibility, adaptation, resilience and sustainability.

The firm further detailed that there will be three general categories and 12 special awards available and that all application process is done online via the awards website – www.iba.org.fj and clicking the ‘Apply Now’ tab to begin submission process.