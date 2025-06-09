Tove called into Drua semi-final squad

[Source: File]

The McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women have been forced into a late change ahead of Saturday’s Super Rugby Women’s semi-final against the Queensland Reds at Churchill Park.

Repeka Tove has been drafted into the match-day 23 after utility back Ana Nabura was ruled out through injury.

Tove takes her place on the bench in jersey number 22 and is expected to provide cover in the outside backs as the Drua chase a place in the Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final.

The change is the only alteration to the squad named earlier this week by head coach Mike Legge.

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The Minor Premiers will host the Reds in Lautoka on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the championship decider.