Tove thankful with selection

[Source: File]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women winger, Repeka Tove, was over the moon after being informed yesterday she would make the matchday 23 for the Super Rugby W semifinal against Queensland Reds in Lautoka tomorrow.

The 27 year old was not in the initial 23 that was released on Wednesday.

However, she now has a chance to play after replacing the injured Ivamere Nabura on the bench.

Tove made the matchday squad when the Drua Women hosted its first Super W semifinal in 2024 but she didn’t get any game time.

Article continues after advertisement

She says her family didn’t know she’s going to play tomorrow and they’ll probably find out through the media.

The Drua hosts Reds at 1pm tomorrow at Churchill Park.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.