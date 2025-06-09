Core Pearls squad safe despite overseas influx

[Source: File]

The Fiji Pearls’ core group of 22 players that prepared for the recently concluded Tri-Series tournament will remain intact despite an influx of overseas-based talent ahead of the upcoming qualifiers.

Head coach Michelle Parsons says international players currently attending trials will strengthen the squad rather than force existing players out of contention.

“I’m going to keep the core 22, but there might be some additions to that group because we’ve got a lot of international players.”

Parsons says the overseas-based players bring a wealth of experience, with some returning after previously representing the Pearls and others entering the national setup for the first time.

Article continues after advertisement

The Pearls coach adds that many of the internationals are arriving straight from professional and state-level competitions, making them match-ready.

“These players have come with hardened conditioning and they come straight out of competition. So they’re also game ready.”

Despite the added competition for places, Parsons stressed that the current squad remains an important part of her plans.

“Those 22 will continue to train with me. None of them will be removed or dropped from the squad unless injury rules them out. It’s actually adding to that group.”

The Fiji Pearls are continuing their preparations as they build towards the qualifiers.