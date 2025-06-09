Round Three fixtures set as teams chase top spots

[Source: File]

Round Three of the Vodafone Vanua Championship and Royal Tea Ranadi Cup will be staged around the country tomorrow, with several teams looking to strengthen their positions on their respective points tables.

In the Vodafone Vanua Championship, Pool A leaders Cakaudrove will travel to face Macuata at Ratu Ganilau Park. Cakaudrove tops the standings with four points after its opening-round victory, while Macuata will be chasing its first win.

Pool B pace-setters Tavua and Vatukoula, both on five points, will square off at Theodore Park in a clash that could prove decisive in the race for top spot.

In Pool C, unbeaten Northland takes on winless Coastland at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, while Ra meets the Northern Bulls in another crucial encounter at Narauyaba Sports Ground. Northland currently leads the pool with eight points.

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Pool D leaders Namosi will face Ovalau at Nasau Park in the marquee matchup of the round, with the sides occupying first and second place respectively. Serua will host Nasinu at Thompson Park.

All under-20 Vanua Championship matches kick off at 1pm, followed by the senior fixtures at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup will also feature six matches tomorrow.

Taveuni hosts Cakaudrove at Wairiki Grounds, Vatukoula welcomes Tavua to Theodore Park, Ra takes on the Northern Bulls at Narauyaba Sports Ground, Northland meets Coastland in Nausori, Serua battles Navosa at Thompson Park and Ovalau faces Malolo at Nasau Park.

All Ranadi Cup matches are scheduled to begin at 11am.