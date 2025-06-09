Discipline key for Fiji against Scotland

[Source: File]

Discipline and set-piece execution will be critical if the Fiji Water Flying Fijians are to finish their Nations Championship campaign on a high against Scotland this weekend.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says Fiji cannot afford to repeat the mistakes that have proven costly against Tier One opposition.

“We just have to be focused when we go to these big matches.”

The Fiji mentor believes winning key battles at scrum and lineout time, while maintaining discipline throughout the contest, will give his side the best chance of success.

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“We need to win our set pieces and maintain discipline for the full 80 minutes.”

Seruvakula also warned that cards can quickly change the outcome of matches at the highest level.

“We can’t afford to be giving yellow cards and red cards and it will cost us in this Tier One competition.”

The Flying Fijians face Scotland on Sunday in their final match of the Nations Championship.