FMIB certification boosts meat export opportunities

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Meat Industry Board’s internationally recognized HACCP Australia Certification is expected to strengthen Fiji’s meat export potential while raising food safety standards across the livestock industry.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Inosi Kuridrani says the certification provides a globally recognised framework for managing food safety risks throughout meat production, boosting consumer confidence and improving Fiji’s access to regional and international markets.

He says the achievement supports the Agriculture Sector Strategic Development Plan 2024–2030 by strengthening food safety and biosecurity systems, modernizing agricultural value chains and improving export readiness.

Kuridrani says the certification will also benefit livestock farmers by providing reliable processing pathways, creating new export opportunities and supporting the growth of a resilient, competitive and sustainable livestock sector.

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The certification recognizes FMIB’s commitment to maintaining the highest food safety standards and producing safe, high-quality meat products.