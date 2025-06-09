Danny Boyle's Rupert Murdoch drama to open 2026 Venice Film Festival

[Source: Reuters]

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle’s latest film, “Ink,” a drama about Rupert Murdoch’s acquisition of British tabloid newspaper The ​Sun, will open the 2026 Venice Film Festival, organisers ‌said on Thursday.

The film, which stars Jack O’Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy, will premiere in competition at the Sala Grande on the ​Lido.

The 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival ​will run from September 2 to 12, with the ⁠line-up to be announced later in July.

“Ink” is directed by ​Boyle, whose credits include “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Trainspotting” and “28 Years Later,” and is ​written by British playwright and screenwriter James Graham, known for “Dear England,” “Sherwood” and “Brexit.”

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According to a synopsis released by La Biennale di Venezia, the film ​tells the story of Murdoch’s purchase of The Sun in ​1969 and his decision to entrust the paper to editor Larry Lamb, ‌a ⁠move that transformed it into Britain’s best-selling tabloid and reshaped the country’s media landscape.

“I’ve been to the Biennale many times, but this is my baptism at the film festival,” Boyle ​said in a ​statement. “It’s a ⁠huge honour to be in a city of such extraordinary art and opening this great ​festival with my new film Ink.”

“Ink” is directed by ​Boyle, whose credits include “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Trainspotting” and “28 Years Later,” and is ​written by British playwright and screenwriter James Graham, known for “Dear England,” “Sherwood” and “Brexit.”

According to a synopsis released by La Biennale di Venezia, the film ​tells the story of Murdoch’s purchase of The Sun in ​1969 and his decision to entrust the paper to editor Larry Lamb, ‌a ⁠move that transformed it into Britain’s best-selling tabloid and reshaped the country’s media landscape.

“I’ve been to the Biennale many times, but this is my baptism at the film festival,” Boyle ​said in a ​statement. “It’s a ⁠huge honour to be in a city of such extraordinary art and opening this great ​festival with my new film Ink.”