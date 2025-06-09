Rabuka backs Vatulele landowner’s plea

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured the people of Vatulele that the government will assist in addressing their longstanding land dispute.

The assurance was given after representatives from Vatulele met with the Prime Minister yesterday to submit a proposal regarding the lack of development on land leased to Jay Singh’s Vatulele Hotels Pte Ltd.

Village representative Joeli Tukana says the land was leased to the hotel owner in 2018 for a five-year term, but no development had taken place during that period.

Tukana claims the issue escalated after the community approached the iTaukei Land Trust Board seeking the return of the land.

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However, they allege the lease was extended for another five years without consultation with the landowners.

The people of Vatulele are now calling for the land to be returned to its traditional owners.