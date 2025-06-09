Iran launches fresh attacks after sixth day of US strikes

[Source: Reuters]

Iran said it launched fresh attacks on U.S. facilities in the Gulf on Friday after ​a sixth consecutive night of U.S. strikes on Iranian military facilities, as last month’s truce descended into daily attacks and counterattacks.

The U.S. ‌military said it completed another night of strikes on Iran “to further degrade Iranian military capabilities”, including on Qeshm Island and near Bandar Abbas, home to Iran’s largest port and key navy and Revolutionary Guards facilities.

“U.S. forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, ​and maritime capabilities,” the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

Iran has fired missiles and drones at U.S. military bases in neighbouring states, including an ​air base in Jordan.

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In the early hours of Friday, Iran’s military said it had attacked U.S. facilities in Bahrain and ⁠Kuwait. Several explosion-like sounds were heard in the Qatari capital Doha, according to a witness, and the Ministry of the Interior said a child was injured by ​shrapnel.

Iranian media reported that five bridges were hit in the latest round of U.S. strikes, as well as the train station in coastal Bandar Khamir and Iranshahr Airport ​in southeastern Iran.

Seven people were killed in U.S. attacks on bridges in Bandar Khamir, a port city in southern Iran, state news agency IRNA reported.