Report reveals barriers facing children with disabilities

[Photo: Supplied]

Despite legislative progress, children with disabilities in Fiji still face major barriers to education, healthcare, and essential services, according to a new report by the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

Launched in Labasa, the Summary Report of the Baseline Study on the Rights of Children with Disabilities in Fiji details the daily struggles of these children across the country.

HRADC Commissioner highlighted the disparities many children still face.

“The baseline study report shows that children with disabilities in Fiji face various challenges in accessing education, health care and other essential services because of factors such as physical inaccessibility, stigma and discrimination, enforcement gaps, underinvestment and limited availability of disability inclusive programs and services.”

Article continues after advertisement

The study surveyed 54 children and families, 10 communities (including Macuata, Kadavu, Ba, Ra, and Naitasiri), and 57 organizations – spanning civil society, faith-based groups, and government agencies.

Participants lived with various conditions – such as Down syndrome, autism, hearing impairments, and learning disabilities – with cerebral palsy being the most common.

Research focused on laws and participation, child and family experiences, community attitudes, support systems, health/rehabilitation, education, and justice/protection.

Children often face intersectional discrimination based on gender, disability type, household income, ethnicity, and location.

Accessibility issues in schools and rehabilitation services are most acute in rural and maritime communities.

While acknowledging government assistance, parent Sudesh Singh noted that many families still face heavy financial pressure and need greater support to improve their children’s quality of life.

The Commission expects the report to guide future policy, budgeting, and service delivery.

It calls for a coordinated national response to address service gaps and ensure every child with a disability can fully enjoy their rights.