Homecoming special for Kalounivale

[Photo: Supplied]

Returning to Fiji to play rugby is a moment Queensland Reds prop Tanya Kalounivale has long dreamed about.

The Fiji-born Black Fern says Saturday’s Super Rugby Women’s semi-final against the McDonald’s Fiji Drua will be her first opportunity to play in front of a home crowd.

Kalounivale, who arrived in the country with the Reds this week, admits the occasion carries special meaning.

“I’m lost for words. Excited, first and foremost, and just grateful to be able to play in Fiji because I’ve never played here.”

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The powerful front-rower says she is cherishing the opportunity to run out in front of local rugby fans.

“To be able to get the opportunity to come and play here in Fiji is an excitement.”

Kalounivale and the Queensland Reds will take on the Drua at Churchill Park on Saturday with a place in the Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final at stake.

The match kicks off at 1pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.